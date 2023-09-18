QT Marshall Addresses His Role and Future at AEW

QT Marshall took some time to set the record straight regarding his ongoing relationship with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during an appearance on the "Jofo in the Ring" podcast. Amid rumors surrounding his contract with AEW, Marshall confirmed that he serves as both a wrestler and a Vice President for the promotion.

During the podcast, when questioned about his alleged re-signing with AEW, Marshall stated, "Yeah, so I will say this, I’ve always worked for AEW, I’m one of the Vice Presidents. That is a job that I have. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well, right? I’m lucky, I have two jobs. Like Brandon Cutler, two contracts, you know? So, yes, we’ve made another agreement and we’ll see what happens. I think ‘till the end of the year. I don’t know. The dirt sheets know more than me. I don’t know how, but yes, yes, I’m there."

He went on to discuss his goals, including his commitment to making appearances at independent wrestling shows and AAA. "I won’t be going anywhere else except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can because I’m trying to break Orange Cassidy’s defense record. I think he did 32 in a year or and I’m trying to hit 33 before I lose this title. So, I think I’m at four so, I have a long way to go. But, I’ll wrestle anyone, any time, any place, anywhere except Jacq Rougeau."