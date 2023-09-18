WWE Reportedly Begins Crafting Creative Plans for Jade Cargill

As previously reported, Jade Cargill's contract with AEW has reportedly run its course, and she is expected to make an appearance at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando this week. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer provided the most recent updates on Cargill's situation.

"They’ve already started working on creative for her. I heard that yesterday when I was asking around about, ‘Is she locked in’? And she wasn’t locked in, but they’ve been talking about her a lot. It’s not like this is just some minor thing to them, it’s a big thing to them. She’ll get a focal push, because the money to take to get her, you have to give her a chance to get over because they’re not paying what they would pay a normal person to start there. It’s not like it’s Charlotte Flair money or anything like that, or Becky Lynch money, but for a newcomer to the company, it’s much higher than they usually go, so she got a good deal. And they’re talking about her a lot more than they would talk about somebody that they brought up from NXT. So she ain’t gonna be Tegan Nox or somebody who’s brought up, or Candice LeRae, that’s just kind of brought up and there.”

"I got the impression it was main roster just because of the expense of bringing her in. They could put her in NXT for a little while before bringing her to the main roster. In a sense that would make sense, but then you’ve gotta justify the money. I could see them putting her in NXT for a short period of time, but my impression is the creative they were talking about was not NXT creative, so they have plans for her."