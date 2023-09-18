Natalya Garners Significant Praise for Taking Initiative at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Natalya was initially set to participate in just one match but ultimately filled in for Becky Lynch, wrestling twice at WWE's Superstar Spectacle event in India. The Queen of Harts squared off against Zoey Stark and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at the special event.

Becky Lynch had originally been slated to face Stark but was compelled to drop out due to a damaged passport.

WWE had contemplated converting the Women’s World Title match into a Triple Threat match in light of Lynch's absence. However, Natalya took the initiative to wrestle in two matches at the event.

Natalya has received significant accolades from WWE officials for her impromptu effort.

A senior WWE executive reportedly remarked that the seasoned wrestler demonstrated leadership by helping the company navigate through this unexpected setback.