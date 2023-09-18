WWE Hall of Famer Announces Plans to Exit Retirement, Seeks New Contract

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has confirmed he will be returning to the ring, leaving retirement behind. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, D-Von made the announcement while attending an autograph signing event in Monroe, Michigan. He revealed that his appearance at the Impact 1000 tapings was not a mere one-off and that he intends to ink a deal with Impact Wrestling.

The news comes as a surprise to many, especially given D-Von's well-documented health issues. Speaking to Busted Open Radio last month, D-Von revealed his brush with mortality:

"I've had some health issues and I think that's one of the biggest things for me. Because of the fact that I had the stroke in 2020 and I almost didn't make it, I wouldn't be here right now if it wasn't for my wife, who I love dearly, and who really, you know, saw that I was having a stroke. The stroke is a very silent killer, and to go through that, and to be able to only have 25% on my left side, and then had to go to rehab, you know, two or three different rehabs to rebuild that up, and then my personal trainer really helping me to get back to where I was, and then all of a sudden, only six to seven months later, to now go through back surgery, you know, I had L4, L5, and S1 pretty much fused with titanium bolts and everything. So to go through all of that within a short period of time within each other, and now all of a sudden having the opportunity to get back with Bubba, and to be on the 1,000th episode of Impact, and to relive the glory that we once had, I think it's great. I'm really looking forward to this and see how much I’ve got left."