Jade Cargill Scheduled for WWE Performance Center Visit

Earlier reports from Fightful indicated that Jade Cargill, the former AEW TBS Champion, is on the brink of exiting the promotion.

Fightful additionally mentioned that insiders at WWE believe Cargill's contract might be configured in a manner that allows her to join WWE in the near future.

Now, Mike Johnson from PWInsider confirms that it's widely believed Cargill's contract with AEW has come to an end.

PWInsider has also corroborated, citing WWE sources, that Jade Cargill is scheduled to appear at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in the upcoming week.

Cargill most recently competed in this week's Rampage taping, where she fell short in her quest to dethrone Kris Statlander as the TBS Champion. The match, recorded on September 13, was broadcast on the Rampage episode on September 15.