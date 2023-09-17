WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

WWE NXT Stars Set to Tie the Knot: Engagement Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

WWE NXT Stars Set to Tie the Knot: Engagement Announcement

NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal, popularly recognized as Big Body Javi, have recently revealed their engagement. Paxley took to social media to share a picture of her and Bernal, proudly displaying her new engagement ring. Meanwhile, Bernal shared his own set of images capturing the moment he popped the question on the beach. Take a look at the pictures below.

Javier Bernal last competed in the ring on September 1st's Level Up event. Prior to that, he had a match on NXT TV in July, where he faced off against Von Wagner.

Congratulations to the newly engaged pair!

Top 5 Memorable Returns of The Rock to WWE

Wrestling fans across the world know that whenever Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns to WWE, it's going to be a night to remember, just as h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2023 11:02AM


 
 
 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tatum paxley #javier bernal #big body javi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83972/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer