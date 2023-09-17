WWE NXT Stars Set to Tie the Knot: Engagement Announcement

NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal, popularly recognized as Big Body Javi, have recently revealed their engagement. Paxley took to social media to share a picture of her and Bernal, proudly displaying her new engagement ring. Meanwhile, Bernal shared his own set of images capturing the moment he popped the question on the beach. Take a look at the pictures below.
Javier Bernal last competed in the ring on September 1st's Level Up event. Prior to that, he had a match on NXT TV in July, where he faced off against Von Wagner.
Congratulations to the newly engaged pair!
There’s no death, no end of time when I’m facing it with you ❤️ @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/OaCGZ6M7bp— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 17, 2023
