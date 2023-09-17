WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Top 5 Memorable Returns of The Rock to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

Top 5 Memorable Returns of The Rock to WWE

Wrestling fans across the world know that whenever Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns to WWE, it's going to be a night to remember, just as happened this past Friday on SmackDown. From raising eyebrows to laying the smackdown, The Rock has a knack for creating unforgettable moments each time he steps back into the ring. In this feature, we look back at the Top 5 most memorable returns of The Rock to WWE.

1. Host of WrestleMania 27 - February 14, 2011

  • Event: Monday Night Raw
  • Significance: Announced as the host of WrestleMania 27

 

The Moment: The Rock's entrance music hit and the crowd erupted in jubilant cheers. "Finally, The Rock has come back to Monday Night Raw!" were the unforgettable words he proclaimed.

After a seven-year hiatus from WWE, The Rock returned in a blaze of glory. The atmosphere was electric as he announced that he would be the host of WrestleMania 27, instantly elevating the event's status and anticipation.

 

2. Return to Challenge Cena - February 25, 2013

  • Event: Raw
  • Significance: Accepting John Cena's challenge for WrestleMania 29

 

The Moment: "Your time is up, my time is now," said John Cena, to which The Rock replied, "Your time is just about up because The Rock is back!"

This return saw The Rock come back to answer Cena's challenge, setting up one of the most highly-anticipated matches for WrestleMania 29. You can watch that full match below.

 

3. SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary - October 4, 2019

  • Event: SmackDown
  • Significance: To commemorate SmackDown's 20th Anniversary

 

The Moment: In a memorable segment, The Rock and Becky Lynch teamed up to deliver some verbal jabs and a "Rock Bottom" to King Corbin.

The Rock's appearance gave the 20th-anniversary show of SmackDown an additional layer of prestige, leaving an indelible mark on the milestone event.

 

4. Surprise Appearance at Royal Rumble 2015

  • Event: Royal Rumble
  • Significance: Assisting Roman Reigns

 

The Moment: Roman Reigns was struggling against all odds, and then The Rock's music hit. He stormed into the ring to assist his cousin, ensuring Reigns' win.

The Rock's unexpected appearance elevated the drama and excitement of the Royal Rumble, adding another layer to the ongoing storyline.

 

5. RAW 1000 - July 23, 2012

  • Event: Raw 1000
  • Significance: Announcing a title shot at the Royal Rumble

 

The Moment: "At the Royal Rumble, whoever is the WWE Champion, they're going one on one with the great one," declared The Rock.

Appearing on RAW's monumental 1000th episode, The Rock announced that he would be facing the WWE Champion at the next Royal Rumble, leaving fans eager for what would come next.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #smackdown #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83971/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer