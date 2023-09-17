Top 5 Memorable Returns of The Rock to WWE

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Wrestling fans across the world know that whenever Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns to WWE, it's going to be a night to remember, just as happened this past Friday on SmackDown. From raising eyebrows to laying the smackdown, The Rock has a knack for creating unforgettable moments each time he steps back into the ring. In this feature, we look back at the Top 5 most memorable returns of The Rock to WWE.

1. Host of WrestleMania 27 - February 14, 2011

Event : Monday Night Raw

: Monday Night Raw Significance: Announced as the host of WrestleMania 27

The Moment: The Rock's entrance music hit and the crowd erupted in jubilant cheers. "Finally, The Rock has come back to Monday Night Raw!" were the unforgettable words he proclaimed.

After a seven-year hiatus from WWE, The Rock returned in a blaze of glory. The atmosphere was electric as he announced that he would be the host of WrestleMania 27, instantly elevating the event's status and anticipation.

2. Return to Challenge Cena - February 25, 2013

Event : Raw

: Raw Significance: Accepting John Cena's challenge for WrestleMania 29

The Moment: "Your time is up, my time is now," said John Cena, to which The Rock replied, "Your time is just about up because The Rock is back!"

This return saw The Rock come back to answer Cena's challenge, setting up one of the most highly-anticipated matches for WrestleMania 29. You can watch that full match below.

3. SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary - October 4, 2019

Event : SmackDown

: SmackDown Significance: To commemorate SmackDown's 20th Anniversary

The Moment: In a memorable segment, The Rock and Becky Lynch teamed up to deliver some verbal jabs and a "Rock Bottom" to King Corbin.

The Rock's appearance gave the 20th-anniversary show of SmackDown an additional layer of prestige, leaving an indelible mark on the milestone event.

4. Surprise Appearance at Royal Rumble 2015

Event : Royal Rumble

: Royal Rumble Significance: Assisting Roman Reigns

The Moment: Roman Reigns was struggling against all odds, and then The Rock's music hit. He stormed into the ring to assist his cousin, ensuring Reigns' win.

The Rock's unexpected appearance elevated the drama and excitement of the Royal Rumble, adding another layer to the ongoing storyline.

5. RAW 1000 - July 23, 2012

Event : Raw 1000

: Raw 1000 Significance: Announcing a title shot at the Royal Rumble

The Moment: "At the Royal Rumble, whoever is the WWE Champion, they're going one on one with the great one," declared The Rock.

Appearing on RAW's monumental 1000th episode, The Rock announced that he would be facing the WWE Champion at the next Royal Rumble, leaving fans eager for what would come next.