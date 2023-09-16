FULL SEGMENT - The Rock Makes a Comeback to Dismantle Austin Theory

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Following an extended hiatus from WWE, renowned wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marked his highly anticipated comeback in a SmackDown episode hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Earlier in the day, The Rock was featured on the Pat McAfee Show, broadcast live from the University of Colorado campus. Soon after, he appeared at the wrestling event that catapulted him to fame.

Pat McAfee, a WWE commentator, was sharing the ring with the 2022 U.S. Champion Austin Theory when The Rock abruptly entered the scene.

Rock and Theory engaged in a heated verbal exchange, leading to a physical showdown. As the crowd chanted a profane phrase aimed at Theory, which was muted by FOX, Rock vowed to defeat him. Theory struck first, but Rock swiftly regained control. Following a People's Elbow from Rock, McAfee also landed a People's Elbow on Theory.