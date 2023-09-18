NWA President Billy Corgan Marries Longtime Love Chloe Mendel

The iconic lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins and NWA president Billy Corgan, wed his long-term companion Chloe Mendel over the weekend in Highland Park, IL. During a recent conversation on WGN TV in Chicago, Corgan made the joyful announcement.
PWInsider reports that notable NWA personalities like Joe Galli, Jay Bradley, Aron Stevens, Natalia Markova, and Mercurio were present at the nuptials of Corgan and Mendel.
Heartfelt congratulations go out to the newlyweds.
