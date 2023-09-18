WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA President Billy Corgan Marries Longtime Love Chloe Mendel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

The iconic lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins and NWA president Billy Corgan, wed his long-term companion Chloe Mendel over the weekend in Highland Park, IL. During a recent conversation on WGN TV in Chicago, Corgan made the joyful announcement.

PWInsider reports that notable NWA personalities like Joe Galli, Jay Bradley, Aron Stevens, Natalia Markova, and Mercurio were present at the nuptials of Corgan and Mendel.

Heartfelt congratulations go out to the newlyweds.

