Kevin Nash Calls LA Knight a "Bottom Feeder" in Response to WWE SmackDown Skit

On the September 8, 2023 episode of WWE Smackdown, LA Knight made a humorous allusion to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Mimicking Nash’s infamous “look at the adjective – play” WCW promo from June 1996, Knight continued a public feud that originated when Nash accused him of being a blatant copy of The Rock.

Nash spoke about Knight's recent Smackdown appearance on his podcast and had the following to say:

“I had read different things where he took a shot at me and I said, ‘How’s that really taking a shot at me?’ I said, So what you’re basically saying is this is a guy that basically is a bottom feeder. I mean, the guy, it took him 29 years to get over so he’s gonna make mistakes along the way because he wasn’t like he had any kind of clear cut pattern or plans to make it besides he figured he just, The Rock and Steve have been gone long enough that he would just do their sh*t. I hear, I see where he’s up for a new contract.

So I called Triple H. I said, ‘What’s the deal with this? You know, because early it said that, you know, negotiations are going great and all of a sudden it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, he goes, ‘I didn’t understand why this kid, and I use that term lightly.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? He goes, ‘Kid. The guy is my age.’ I said, ‘I don’t think he’s quite your age.’ ‘ He’s pretty damn close.’ ‘I said, are you more worried about the fact his fan appeal will recede as fast as his hairline is? Is that something you’re worried about?’ It’s bad enough like I said, unless you’re just a knob gobbler, there’s no way you would pick those sunglasses as a pair of sunglasses that you would wear. Paul said, ‘We’re so far apart because the only way I’ll sign this guy is on a nostalgia act.’ I said, ‘You mean like me, like, be on the legends.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, well he’s doing their sht. I can’t give him the same pay as guys that are going out there and doing original sht.”