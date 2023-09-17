WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio Poised for Big Storyline in 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

WWE has high expectations for Dominik Mysterio with 2024 looking like it could be a breakout year for "Dirty Dom."

With Kevin Owens being a seasoned professional in the wrestling industry, WWE is keen to pair him with Dominik Mysterio. Although a face-off between the two may not happen this year, 2024 is just around the corner.

BWE disclosed on X that WWE is developing a significant storyline for Dominik Mysterio. However, the exact timing for this anticipated match remains unclear.

A trusted WWE insider has shared that WWE has "big plans" for a Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens collaboration in 2024.

