Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio Poised for Big Storyline in 2024

WWE has high expectations for Dominik Mysterio with 2024 looking like it could be a breakout year for "Dirty Dom."
With Kevin Owens being a seasoned professional in the wrestling industry, WWE is keen to pair him with Dominik Mysterio. Although a face-off between the two may not happen this year, 2024 is just around the corner.
BWE disclosed on X that WWE is developing a significant storyline for Dominik Mysterio. However, the exact timing for this anticipated match remains unclear.
A trusted WWE insider has shared that WWE has "big plans" for a Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens collaboration in 2024.
