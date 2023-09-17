Triple H Makes Guest Appearance on Showtime's "Billions"

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Paul "Triple H" Levesque seems to be popping up all over the place lately.

The wrestling icon known as "The Game" recently appeared in a guest role on Showtime's hit show, "Billions."

Newly released clips from the latest episode show the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative portraying himself and offering some counsel to the character Chuck Rhoades, who is played by actor Paul Giamatti.

Check out the clip below.

Chuck Rhoades getting advice from Triple H in the latest episode of Billions@SHO_Billions 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmsKzbHIZz — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 15, 2023