Triple H Makes Guest Appearance on Showtime's "Billions"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

Paul "Triple H" Levesque seems to be popping up all over the place lately.

The wrestling icon known as "The Game" recently appeared in a guest role on Showtime's hit show, "Billions."

Newly released clips from the latest episode show the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative portraying himself and offering some counsel to the character Chuck Rhoades, who is played by actor Paul Giamatti.

Check out the clip below.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Unveils Daughter-to-Be's Name

WWE favorite Alexa Bliss recently disclosed the name of her unborn daughter during her ongoing maternity leave. Back in May, Bliss and her [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2023 10:45AM


