WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Unveils Daughter-to-Be's Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Unveils Daughter-to-Be's Name

WWE favorite Alexa Bliss recently disclosed the name of her unborn daughter during her ongoing maternity leave.

Back in May, Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera excitedly told fans they were awaiting their first child. The couple has since updated fans that they are expecting a baby girl.

Taking to social media, the couple announced their daughter's name: Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Bliss last competed in the ring when she vied for the Raw Women’s Title at January's 2023 Royal Rumble, falling short of victory.

The Rock's SmackDown Comeback with Pat McAfee Skyrockets to Over 100M Views in One Day

Pat McAfee commenced the Friday edition of SmackDown, only to be interrupted by Theory, who disparaged the Colorado crowd and claimed the sh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2023 10:38AM


Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss #ryan cabrera #hendrix rouge cabrera

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83968/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer