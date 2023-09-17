WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Unveils Daughter-to-Be's Name

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE favorite Alexa Bliss recently disclosed the name of her unborn daughter during her ongoing maternity leave.

Back in May, Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera excitedly told fans they were awaiting their first child. The couple has since updated fans that they are expecting a baby girl.

Taking to social media, the couple announced their daughter's name: Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Bliss last competed in the ring when she vied for the Raw Women’s Title at January's 2023 Royal Rumble, falling short of victory.