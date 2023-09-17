The Rock's SmackDown Comeback with Pat McAfee Skyrockets to Over 100M Views in One Day

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Pat McAfee commenced the Friday edition of SmackDown, only to be interrupted by Theory, who disparaged the Colorado crowd and claimed the show was his domain. In a thrilling moment, McAfee introduced The Rock, who asserted that SmackDown was not just his show, but also the people's show. After orchestrating a crowd chant aimed at Theory, The Rock cautioned him that a beatdown was imminent.

A quick skirmish ensued, culminating in The Rock executing a spinebuster and the iconic people's elbow. The segment concluded with McAfee delivering a people's elbow of his own. According to Sean Ross Sapp, The Rock's comeback has garnered over 100 million views across WWE's various platforms within 24 hours.