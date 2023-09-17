WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock's SmackDown Comeback with Pat McAfee Skyrockets to Over 100M Views in One Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

Pat McAfee commenced the Friday edition of SmackDown, only to be interrupted by Theory, who disparaged the Colorado crowd and claimed the show was his domain. In a thrilling moment, McAfee introduced The Rock, who asserted that SmackDown was not just his show, but also the people's show. After orchestrating a crowd chant aimed at Theory, The Rock cautioned him that a beatdown was imminent.

A quick skirmish ensued, culminating in The Rock executing a spinebuster and the iconic people's elbow. The segment concluded with McAfee delivering a people's elbow of his own. According to Sean Ross Sapp, The Rock's comeback has garnered over 100 million views across WWE's various platforms within 24 hours.

FULL SEGMENT - The Rock Makes a Comeback to Dismantle Austin Theory

Following an extended hiatus from WWE, renowned wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marked his highly anticipated comeback in a SmackDown epi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 16, 2023 11:03AM


