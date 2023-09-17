The Rock's SmackDown Comeback with Pat McAfee Skyrockets to Over 100M Views in One Day

Pat McAfee commenced the Friday edition of SmackDown, only to be interrupted by Theory, who disparaged the Colorado crowd and claimed the show was his domain. In a thrilling moment, McAfee introduced The Rock, who asserted that SmackDown was not just his show, but also the people's show. After orchestrating a crowd chant aimed at Theory, The Rock cautioned him that a beatdown was imminent.
A quick skirmish ensued, culminating in The Rock executing a spinebuster and the iconic people's elbow. The segment concluded with McAfee delivering a people's elbow of his own. According to Sean Ross Sapp, The Rock's comeback has garnered over 100 million views across WWE's various platforms within 24 hours.
The Rock's return gained over 100M views across WWE's social channels, clips and television viewership in one day.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 17, 2023
Unreal pic.twitter.com/9yGqc2p2rx
⚡ FULL SEGMENT - The Rock Makes a Comeback to Dismantle Austin Theory
Following an extended hiatus from WWE, renowned wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marked his highly anticipated comeback in a SmackDown epi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 16, 2023 11:03AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com