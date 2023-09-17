WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers for Episode Featuring The Rock and John Cena Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

Spoiler TV has revealed that the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode that aired on September 15, 2023, on FOX attracted an average viewership of 2.445 million and scored a 0.64 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group.

The viewership saw a significant increase from last week, which had an average of 1.969 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the vital 18-49 demographic.

The viewership for the first and second hours of SmackDown was consistent, with each hour garnering 2,445,000 viewers.

Notably, this week's SmackDown was marked by the comebacks of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Pat McAfee.

