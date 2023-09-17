Jade Cargill's WWE Prospects: Booker T Predicts 'Megastar' Status

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up about the speculation surrounding Jade Cargill potentially exiting AEW for WWE during his latest podcast episode. Offering his insights on the swirling rumors, Booker T stated unequivocally that Cargill would be an ideal fit for the WWE brand.

"Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. She’s a WWE superstar. It’s not that she couldn’t fit in AEW … I’m saying she is what WWE has always promoted … that super-athlete, that super-soldier. This is something I anticipated. Her star power is so huge right now … they [AEW] put the title [TBS Championship] on her but didn’t even have to make her the champion. She was still the focal point of that whole thing."

Booker T further argued that WWE could be a faster path for Cargill's professional growth compared to AEW.

“I think in the WWE, she’s going to progress a whole lot quicker. WWE is not going to put her in positions where she’s got to do a lot of the stuff that those girls in AEW want to do — like go out there and have a deathmatch or one of those crazy matches. In WWE, her star power is gonna grow like crazy. She’s gonna be a megastar in WWE.”