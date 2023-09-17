Stevie Richards Questions Nia Jax's Risky Move on Rhea Ripley

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During te latest episode of WWE RAW on September 11, 2023, Nia Jax reappeared in WWE to the surprise of many. Former WWE wrestler Stevie Richards shared his thoughts on Nia's return, specifically focusing on the segment featuring a Bonzai drop executed on women's champion Rhea Ripley. In a YouTube video, Richards dissected the move and offered his critique.

“This is an excellent shot of Nia on the second rope, about to come off the second rope onto Rhea. I was hoping maybe a Vader Splash something like that, still snug, still tight, still knocks the wind out of you, but essentially safe. That’s not what happened. (…) I wanna show you frame by frame what’s wrong with this. Now, as she’s jumping off, her hands right here should stay on the rope to protect Rhea Ripley, to not crush her ribs.”

Richards continued, “So, she comes down and watch this. She could hold on but she let’s go. Even if it’s just the last second, all her weight is coming down on Rhea Ripley right now and crushing her. Legitimately just squashing her right there. It’s just unnecessary and I’m gonna explain why. You got a girl that’s the champion, that’s your top draw as a woman’s wrestler and you’re putting her in a position like this to get injured.”