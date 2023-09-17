WWE Promoting Roman Reigns for Forthcoming Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Plans are underway for Roman Reigns' anticipated return to WWE TV, after his last appearance where he defeated Jey Uso with some unplanned help from Jimmy Uso at the SummerSlam 2023 premium live event.

As previously disclosed, Reigns is slated to have his next bout on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. While the specific date of his TV return remains uncertain, he is expected to appear in the lead-up to the November match for promotional purposes.

According to the Fiserv Forum's official website, Reigns is listed for the upcoming SmackDown show in Milwaukee on October 27th. Other stars like John Cena, U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio, Women's Champion IYO SKY, LA Knight, Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, and AJ Styles are also set to appear.

The official WWE website has yet to confirm this news.