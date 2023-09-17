WWE Gears Up for Another Major International Event Following Endeavor Takeover

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Australia appears poised to host its first significant professional wrestling event in half a decade, as WWE executives are reportedly nearing an agreement with the government of Western Australia.

A report from The Sunday Times reveals WWE and the government of Western Australia are on the verge of announcing a high-profile stadium show. The event is planned to take place at Perth's Optus Stadium, targeting a date in early 2024 prior to the kickoff of the Australian Football League in March.

According to an update from Wrestling Observer, discussions have moved beyond mere initial interest.

"The local tourism organization involved in the co-promotion has stepped up its commitment, as WWE executives traveled to Perth to negotiate the potential event," the report stated.

Interestingly, WWE recently called off their multi-city Australian tour citing scheduling issues. Yet, an email distributed to fans hinted at an "upcoming live event announcement" in the near future.

Optus Stadium has a capacity of 70,000 for concerts.