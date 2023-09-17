WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

John Cena Seemingly Booked for Significant WWE Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

John Cena Seemingly Booked for Significant WWE Event

John Cena made his WWE TV comeback on SmackDown on September 1, where he ousted Jimmy Uso. Cena is slated for continued appearances on SmackDown through the end of October. Additionally, he served as a guest referee in the Payback match between LA Knight and The Miz.

Since his return, Cena has stepped into the ring on two occasions. He joined forces with Seth Rollins at the Superstar Spectacle in India to beat Imperium. Following the close of SmackDown in Denver, he partnered with AJ Styles to triumph over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Riyadh Season, a grand entertainment festival in Saudi Arabia, recently launched a promotional video hinting at Cena's participation in the upcoming Crown Jewel event in November.

WWE has yet to officially announce Cena's involvement in the Crown Jewel event, which follows his final planned SmackDown appearance on October 27.

Edge and WWE Far Apart on Financial Terms in Contract Discussions

Edge's ongoing wrestling career isn't the only sticking point in WWE contract negotiations. Fan conjecture over Edge's future has been rife [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 16, 2023 11:09AM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #crown jewel #saudi arabia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83955/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer