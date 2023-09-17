John Cena Seemingly Booked for Significant WWE Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

John Cena made his WWE TV comeback on SmackDown on September 1, where he ousted Jimmy Uso. Cena is slated for continued appearances on SmackDown through the end of October. Additionally, he served as a guest referee in the Payback match between LA Knight and The Miz.

Since his return, Cena has stepped into the ring on two occasions. He joined forces with Seth Rollins at the Superstar Spectacle in India to beat Imperium. Following the close of SmackDown in Denver, he partnered with AJ Styles to triumph over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Riyadh Season, a grand entertainment festival in Saudi Arabia, recently launched a promotional video hinting at Cena's participation in the upcoming Crown Jewel event in November.

WWE has yet to officially announce Cena's involvement in the Crown Jewel event, which follows his final planned SmackDown appearance on October 27.