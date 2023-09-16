Edge and WWE Far Apart on Financial Terms in Contract Discussions

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Edge's ongoing wrestling career isn't the only sticking point in WWE contract negotiations.

Fan conjecture over Edge's future has been rife since his WWE contract ran out earlier this month. Although he clinched a victory in his last SmackDown bout in August, he continues to be featured on WWE.com's SmackDown roster.

In a video on Twitter, Edge refuted claims that WWE failed to meet his contract demands, stating that an offer for a contract extension is waiting in his inbox.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the financial terms between Edge and WWE are currently far from a consensus, mirroring the situations with Drew McIntyre and LA Knight. This topic was explored in the context of Jade Cargill's anticipated move to WWE, as she could not agree on a financial package with AEW.