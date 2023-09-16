WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Edge and WWE Far Apart on Financial Terms in Contract Discussions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2023

Edge and WWE Far Apart on Financial Terms in Contract Discussions

Edge's ongoing wrestling career isn't the only sticking point in WWE contract negotiations.

Fan conjecture over Edge's future has been rife since his WWE contract ran out earlier this month. Although he clinched a victory in his last SmackDown bout in August, he continues to be featured on WWE.com's SmackDown roster.

In a video on Twitter, Edge refuted claims that WWE failed to meet his contract demands, stating that an offer for a contract extension is waiting in his inbox.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the financial terms between Edge and WWE are currently far from a consensus, mirroring the situations with Drew McIntyre and LA Knight. This topic was explored in the context of Jade Cargill's anticipated move to WWE, as she could not agree on a financial package with AEW.

Pat McAfee Dishes on his Surprise Return to WWE and Segment with The Rock

After stepping away from his SmackDown commentator role with Michael Cole to join ESPN College GameDay in September 2022, Pat McAfee had bee [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 16, 2023 11:06AM


Tags: #wwe #edge

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83948/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer