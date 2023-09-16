Pat McAfee Dishes on his Surprise Return to WWE and Segment with The Rock

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

After stepping away from his SmackDown commentator role with Michael Cole to join ESPN College GameDay in September 2022, Pat McAfee had been largely absent from WWE events. Though initially expected to return post-college football season, McAfee had to scale back his WWE involvement due to his daily radio show, commitments at ESPN, and becoming a new dad.

That said, he made guest appearances at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, and most recently was seen on Friday's SmackDown alongside The Rock and Austin Theory. Post-show, he sat down with Kayla Braxton to discuss the unexpected segment. Below are the highlights:

The Appearance:

"It was an absolute honor. I got the incredible opportunity to come to a SmackDown because the show that I do every single Saturday, College GameDay, is in Boulder, which is up the road. 45-minute drive down here, hopped in a bus, I showered in the bus to get here. As soon as I heard there was an opportunity to do something, I literally sprinted back,” McAfee said.

The Segment:

"That bum, Austin Theory. I was in the ring with him again. He looked good, looking a black tank top. He does look fantastic. It’s just the inside of him that’s terrible. You can’t really change that. But yeah, The Rock and I had a chance to chat earlier today on my show. Then tonight, to get to be in the ring, I got to see all of it happens. His spinebuster, the People’s Elbow, the eyebrow raise, the 'It doesn’t matter,' him starting a 'You are an asshole' chant. I was in there for the whole thing. The WWE, my entire life, has been a dream destination. Everything that I’ve been able to do here, I’m incredibly lucky for and thankful for, grateful for it. I try to enjoy. I definitely did that tonight. It’s a dream being back for sure,” McAfee elaborated.

Living a Dream:

"It’s so stupid. I got Stunned by Stone Cold at WrestleMania in Texas. Then I got to drink some Steve-weisers with him afterwards. I just got to do a People’s Elbow with The Rock. I’m living, not only my dream, but I know pretty much every kid that grew up in my generation’s dream, so I hope I’m doing you guys proud. I’m trying to enjoy it, and I am beyond thankful for it all,” he concluded.