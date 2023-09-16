John Cena Returns to Action After SmackDown Broadcast Ends

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Amidst an ongoing Hollywood writer's strike that has halted film and TV projects, John Cena is back in the WWE spotlight. Fans in Denver, Colorado were in for a special treat as Cena made an appearance after the televised SmackDown event came to an end.

During the program, Cena featured on The Grayson Waller Effect, where tensions inevitably rose between him and Waller. Just when it seemed like things might escalate to a physical confrontation, Jimmy Uso arrived in the ring.

Uso claimed that Cena was unwelcome on SmackDown, prompting Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to join the scene. Sikoa faced Cena and momentarily hinted at attacking Uso, but he chose to lay out the 16-time world champion instead.

While Waller observed, Uso and Sikoa continued to assault Cena until an unexpected savior, his old adversary AJ Styles, arrived to fend off The Bloodline.

This set the stage for a post-show dark match where Cena and Styles emerged victorious against Uso and Sikoa. Cena secured the win by pinning Uso, marking his first match on American soil since his WrestleMania 39 loss to Austin Theory.