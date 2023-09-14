WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhino Unveils New Responsibilities at IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2023

Seasoned wrestler Rhino recently discussed his evolving role at IMPACT Wrestling on the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show. Speaking with the Olympic champion, Rhino divulged that he has taken on additional responsibilities without a corresponding bump in his salary. He also noted that this time of the year generally sees a surge in outside bookings.

Rhino said, "Well just with the marina, Big Daddy’s Boatyard. So, we’re getting ready for the winter season so that’s always fun. Getting everything out, ready for the winter and with wrestling, it just seems like it always picks up this time of the year and so yeah, just doing that and with IMPACT, I’m producing now. So, it’s like more of a workload but the same pay so."

Rhino was credited as a producer for IMPACT's recent Victory Road event, where he worked alongside other industry veterans such as RD Evans, D-Lo Brown, Tommy Dreamer, Gail Kim, and Lance Storm.

