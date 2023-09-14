WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two WWE Superstars Gone Following Contract Expiration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2023

Months after expressing their desire to exit WWE, tag team The Dyad has finally parted ways with the organization.

Previously, The Dyad, comprising Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, had requested an early termination of their contracts with WWE. The request was denied, leading the duo to remain in the company until their contracts concluded.

During their remaining time, WWE included them in a televised storyline involving the Creed Brothers as members of The Scism faction.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that The Dyad's contractual obligations to WWE have ended, and there was no mention of their departure on this week's episode of NXT.

