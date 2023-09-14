Two WWE Superstars Gone Following Contract Expiration

Months after expressing their desire to exit WWE, tag team The Dyad has finally parted ways with the organization.
Previously, The Dyad, comprising Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, had requested an early termination of their contracts with WWE. The request was denied, leading the duo to remain in the company until their contracts concluded.
During their remaining time, WWE included them in a televised storyline involving the Creed Brothers as members of The Scism faction.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that The Dyad's contractual obligations to WWE have ended, and there was no mention of their departure on this week's episode of NXT.
