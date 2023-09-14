Former WWE Star Heath Slater on the Verge of Becoming a Free Agent

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The landscape of professional wrestling is shifting dramatically, with WWE now operating under TKO Group and no longer primarily owned by Vince McMahon. Alongside a thriving market of wrestling promotions like AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, wrestlers have an unprecedented range of options for employment. One such wrestler who could benefit from these changes is former WWE star Heath Slater.

According to Fightful Select, Heath Slater, currently known as Heath in IMPACT Wrestling, is approaching free agency. Unless he signs a renewed contract with IMPACT before October, he will become a free agent.

Heath was let go from WWE in early 2020 amid a series of cuts that drastically reduced the roster. Nevertheless, he made a brief return for a special appearance in July of that year to face his ex-3MB partner and then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

After joining IMPACT Wrestling shortly thereafter, Heath found himself sidelined due to an injury that forced him to take a year-long hiatus from the ring. Heath is scheduled to appear in IMPACT's milestone 1000th episode, participating in the Feast or Fired battle royal airing on September 14. The road ahead for the former member of the Nexus faction is yet to be determined.