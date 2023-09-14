Inside Sources Reveal Jade Cargill Could be WWE-Bound After AEW Exit

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Jade Cargill is speculated to transition to WWE after concluding her tenure with AEW this week. Cargill's impressive 60-match winning streak was snapped at AEW's Double Or Nothing event on May 28, when she relinquished her AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander, thereby terminating her 508-day reign as the inaugural champion. Following her first career loss, she took a brief hiatus, only to return on AEW's September 9 Collision episode. During the episode, Cargill ambushed Statlander following her successful title defense against Robyn Renegade. AEW's Dynamite episode last night disclosed that Cargill will face Statlander for the AEW TBS Title in a pre-recorded Rampage episode this Friday.

Better Wrestling Experience, an insider WWE source, reported on September 9 that talks were underway between WWE and Cargill. This report was briefly overshadowed as Cargill made her unexpected return on AEW's Collision. There were suggestions that AEW President Tony Khan might have counter-offered Cargill to retain her, particularly given her recent praises for Khan as an excellent employer. Cargill had also acknowledged her satisfaction working under Khan in a pre-All Out interview.

However, a late-night report from Fightful Select revealed that Cargill likely finalized her AEW run at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings, in a decisive rematch loss to Statlander. As per AEW insiders, Cargill has concluded her journey with the company, and her September 13 appearance in Cincinnati is likely her swan song.

It was highlighted that Cargill was reintroduced on Collision to gracefully conclude her storyline with Statlander. Sources from both WWE and AEW suggest that Cargill is likely on her way to WWE. No specifics about a WWE offer are available yet, and the situation is fluid due to the unpredictable nature of pro wrestling. There is also no definitive information on the duration remaining on Cargill’s AEW contract.

The prevailing buzz within WWE and AEW circles is that Cargill is WWE-bound, which if confirmed, would mark a substantial setback for AEW. They had nurtured her as a top-tier talent since her debut.