WWE Plans to Expand City Bidding Process for All Premium Live Events

The formation of TKO Group Holdings has been finalized, following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE and its subsequent merger with UFC.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is planning to expand their strategy of having cities bid to host not just their major events, but all premium live events.

In recent years, WWE has already accepted city bids for large-scale events like the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and of course, WrestleMania.

According to Meltzer, WWE aims to kick off this expanded bidding approach with four or five shows next year, eventually scaling up to 12 events.