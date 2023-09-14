WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Plans to Expand City Bidding Process for All Premium Live Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2023

The formation of TKO Group Holdings has been finalized, following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE and its subsequent merger with UFC.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is planning to expand their strategy of having cities bid to host not just their major events, but all premium live events.

In recent years, WWE has already accepted city bids for large-scale events like the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and of course, WrestleMania.

According to Meltzer, WWE aims to kick off this expanded bidding approach with four or five shows next year, eventually scaling up to 12 events.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

