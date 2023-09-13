Nick Khan Reveals Regret Over Stephanie McMahon's Departure from WWE

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Stephanie McMahon briefly stepped away from WWE in 2022 before returning to fill her father Vince McMahon's shoes as Chairman and CEO, during an investigation into alleged "hush money" payments. Her father announced his retirement in July of the same year, and Stephanie was named the permanent Chairwoman and co-CEO, working alongside Nick Khan. However, her tenure was short-lived; when Vince McMahon resumed his role as Executive Chairman in early 2023, Stephanie announced her resignation from the company on the same day.

While a guest on the Bill Simmons podcast, WWE President Nick Khan delved into the issue following WWE's acquisition by Endeavor. He expressed regret but also respect for Stephanie’s choice to leave the company:

“She decided to step away. Initially, she was on leave of absence, some of the Vince stuff started to happen, he stepped out for a moment. She was asked by Vince, by myself, by the board, to come back. She came back, which we were extremely gracious for her in doing so.

“Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided she was ready to go and step out. I respected the decision, I wish she hadn’t done that, and she knows that from me personally, she’s a terrific executive and a terrific person. That’s her decision, her relationship with Vince is theirs and when she made it, I have full respect for the decision.”

Nick Khan also touched on the possibility of Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE in the future, suggesting that it would be a welcome development for the organization:

"I don’t know what the future holds, but with Vince as the Chairman of the company, Paul [Stephanie’s husband Paul Levesque aka Triple H] the head of creative, me in the role that I’m in, if Stephanie wanted to do something with WWE, WWE would embrace that, the WWE Universe would embrace that.

“I think she’s enjoying some time off. After grinding hard, as she grinded hard, take a few months off. She still has school-aged children, she and Paul do, I think she’s enjoying herself.”