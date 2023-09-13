WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Longtime WWE Employee Set To Depart Company Following Endeavor Takeover

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

On September 12, 2023, the wrestling landscape transformed dramatically as WWE joined forces with UFC, under the new parent company TKO Group. This move was the culmination of Endeavor's acquisition of WWE.

Immediate shifts in the organizational structure have occurred, with significant alterations within WWE's executive team already underway.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE's Chief Financial Officer and former President, Frank Riddick III, will exit the company. The information came from an internal communique by the company’s freshly appointed President, Nick Khan. The memo from Khan stated:

“After over thirteen years on our Board of Directors and almost two years after joining WWE full time as our CFO and serving as President/CFO, Frank Riddick will be leaving WWE post the TKO close at the end of this month. Frank is a highly respected colleague, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. We are grateful for his counsel, support and dedicated years of service and wish him only continued success moving forward" 

There are expected to be many more releases in the coming weeks and months.

Tags: #wwe #endeavor #frank riddick iii

