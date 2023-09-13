WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie McMahon Praised for Exceptional Leadership Skills

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

Stephanie McMahon has donned various hats in her tenure with WWE, from serving in backstage roles to becoming the interim CEO, and even participating in numerous on-screen plots often featuring her family members.

Her journey over the past year has been somewhat tumultuous. She came back to WWE to assume the role of Chairwoman following a brief personal break, only to step down again when her father, Vince McMahon, resumed control in January 2023.

Despite the ups and downs, what really stands out is her demeanor towards everyone she interacts with, earning her significant admiration from her coworkers.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE host Cathy Kelley heaped praises on Stephanie McMahon, identifying her as the epitome of a great leader.

"She is just, to me, the epitome of what a leader should be. I know that I learned so much by being around her and how nice she is to everybody in the room, it doesn’t matter who they are. When you’re around someone who has that level of respect for everyone, you just can’t not have that level of respect for them."

Source: fightful.com
#wwe #stephanie mcmahon

