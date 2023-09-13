NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match Official For NWA Samhain

EC3 is set to put his NWA World's Heavyweight Title on the line against Thom Latimer at the upcoming NWA Samhain event. In the latest installment of NWA Powerrr, Latimer made his intentions clear by facing off with EC3 and hinting at using his NWA World TV Championship as a ticket for the title bout in Cleveland.
The NWA Samhain pay-per-view is scheduled for October 28th.
Looks like the main event of #NWASamhain is official.— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 12, 2023
On October 28th, EC3 will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against @Thomas_Latimer_. #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/Vxm6zIkCBu
⚡ Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson Challenges The Rock's Public Image
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not just a household name in wrestling; he's a Hollywood superstar with several big-screen hits to his credit. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 13, 2023 07:35AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com