NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match Official For NWA Samhain

EC3 is set to put his NWA World's Heavyweight Title on the line against Thom Latimer at the upcoming NWA Samhain event. In the latest installment of NWA Powerrr, Latimer made his intentions clear by facing off with EC3 and hinting at using his NWA World TV Championship as a ticket for the title bout in Cleveland.

The NWA Samhain pay-per-view is scheduled for October 28th.