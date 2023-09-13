WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match Official For NWA Samhain

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match Official For NWA Samhain

EC3 is set to put his NWA World's Heavyweight Title on the line against Thom Latimer at the upcoming NWA Samhain event. In the latest installment of NWA Powerrr, Latimer made his intentions clear by facing off with EC3 and hinting at using his NWA World TV Championship as a ticket for the title bout in Cleveland.

The NWA Samhain pay-per-view is scheduled for October 28th.

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson Challenges The Rock's Public Image



