Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson Challenges The Rock's Public Image

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not just a household name in wrestling; he's a Hollywood superstar with several big-screen hits to his credit. He is equally acclaimed for his philanthropic activities, such as providing homes and cars for family members and others who have been instrumental in his life. Recently, he received praise from the sister of the late Bray Wyatt for his generous gestures following Wyatt's death.

However, a recent podcast appearance by former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson paints a less flattering picture of Johnson, also known as The People's Champion.

In a candid interview on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, Ahmed Johnson shared his experiences working with The Rock, suggesting that the iconic wrestler's public persona may be less genuine than it appears:

“About who’s going to go over and what we were gonna do to get to that point where I beat him up and pin him. He didn’t like some of my ideas. I didn’t like his ideas. There was a locker room incident. I don’t really want to say what it was. The Rock, he ain’t who he seems to be. He’s not all that smiling and handshaking that people think he is. I’ve seen him be very rude to some of the fans. Very rude.”