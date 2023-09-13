WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Nick Khan Discusses Future Synergies Between UFC Fighters and WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

Nick Khan Discusses Future Synergies Between UFC Fighters and WWE Superstars

As the merger between Endeavor and WWE wraps up, there's been abundant speculation about the future of WWE, including how the new alliance may impact its roster and other personnel. Yet, what's been relatively underexplored is the notion of synergy between UFC fighters and WWE superstars. Nick Khan touched on this exciting prospect during an interview with ESPN, in connection with the newly formed entity, TKO Group Holdings.

"UFC fighters are gonna stay focused on the UFC and WWE superstars obviously do something different in our ring, but you also see in the UFC people with big personalities who, once their UFC run is done, once the UFC and the fighter says, 'Hey, maybe now’s the time to call it a day,' could those people have a longer life at WWE, an extended life with TKO? We think so.”

Mark Shapiro and Nick Khan Weigh in on Future of WWE’s Media Rights After Endeavor Acquisition

The acquisition of WWE by Endeavor was officially confirmed the day following WrestleMania 39, in announcements made by Vince McMahon and En [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 12, 2023 04:49PM


Tags: #wwe #endeavor #ufc #tko #nick khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83911/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer