Nick Khan Discusses Future Synergies Between UFC Fighters and WWE Superstars

As the merger between Endeavor and WWE wraps up, there's been abundant speculation about the future of WWE, including how the new alliance may impact its roster and other personnel. Yet, what's been relatively underexplored is the notion of synergy between UFC fighters and WWE superstars. Nick Khan touched on this exciting prospect during an interview with ESPN, in connection with the newly formed entity, TKO Group Holdings.
"UFC fighters are gonna stay focused on the UFC and WWE superstars obviously do something different in our ring, but you also see in the UFC people with big personalities who, once their UFC run is done, once the UFC and the fighter says, 'Hey, maybe now’s the time to call it a day,' could those people have a longer life at WWE, an extended life with TKO? We think so.”
