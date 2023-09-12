WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Mark Shapiro and Nick Khan Weigh in on Future of WWE’s Media Rights After Endeavor Acquisition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2023

Mark Shapiro and Nick Khan Weigh in on Future of WWE’s Media Rights After Endeavor Acquisition

The acquisition of WWE by Endeavor was officially confirmed the day following WrestleMania 39, in announcements made by Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Manuel. The transaction places WWE under the corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings, joining forces with other entities like UFC.

As the transition wraps up, the focus has now shifted to what lies ahead for WWE, especially in terms of television rights for their flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown. The existing contracts with USA Network and FOX are set to expire in 2024.

Impact on WWE’s Media Rights After Endeavor Acquisition: What’s Next?
Mark Shapiro, Endeavor’s President and CEO, provided insights during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Shapiro mentioned that “encouraging conversations” have already been initiated with prospective platforms for Raw and SmackDown.

“We’re having very encouraging conversations with several players and platforms at the moment on WWE Raw and Smackdown.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, we’re, in many ways, being valued as a unicorn because we’re a year-round. WWE is a full calendar, sports and entertainment platform with significant engagement, strong reach and attractive demos.

“That bodes well for these conversations and I believe that we’ll have results that are in line with market expectations.”

Simultaneously, WWE CEO Nick Khan spoke to the Sports Business Journal, revealing plans to intensify negotiations as the football season kicks off.

“You’ve seen bidding wars between Comcast and Disney on things like the Fox assets, which ultimately went to Disney, and Sky, which ultimately went to Comcast.

“It does make one wonder how this might look down the road as both companies and as TKO enters into these negotiations.

“We think ratings, relevancy and revenue for both properties are off the charts, and, of course, we always want to grow that.”

Source: hollywoodreporter.com
Tags: #wwe #endeavor #ufc #tko #raw #smackdown #nxt #mark shapiro #nick khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83908/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer