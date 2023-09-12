Matt Riddle Skips WWE RAW, But Not Due to Controversial Incident

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Matt Riddle recently raised eyebrows with a deleted Instagram post, in which he alleged being sexually harassed by a law enforcement officer at JFK Airport. The post stated:

“Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A*shole!!! Don’t know they’re Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

TMZ expanded on the issue by revealing that Port Authority police had responded to a call about a disorderly individual deboarding a plane at JFK Airport. That individual was allegedly Riddle. After talking to Riddle and other witnesses, officers found him to be regretful at the time. Consequently, his post came as a shock to the department. The Port Authority police are currently conducting an internal investigation.

PWInsider revealed that Riddle was conspicuously absent from the September 11th episode of Monday Night Raw in Norfolk, VA. He is also not anticipated to appear at live events in Idaho and Washington this weekend, despite initial bookings. However, this absence may not be related to the recent airport ordeal.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Riddle was absent from Raw due to health reasons: “He was not on the show this week, but that’s because he had a double ear infection and bronchitis. It was not punishment as far as I know. He may have been punished also, but as far as I know, it’s an illness.”