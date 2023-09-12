John Cena Publicly Congratulates Parties Involved in WWE-Endeavor Merger

The acquisition of WWE by Endeavor has been finalized, uniting the wrestling behemoth with UFC under the umbrella of their new parent company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc.
Vince McMahon has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman for TKO Group and was present in New York City to commemorate the company's landmark debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
On social media, John Cena extended his congratulations to everyone who played a part in the successful merger.
“Another historic moment in the evolution of the sports-entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone involved in today’s massive announcement. @Endeavor@WWE@UFC”
Another historic moment in the evolution of the sports-entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone involved in today’s massive announcement. @Endeavor @WWE @UFC— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 12, 2023
⚡ TKO Unveiled as New $21.4 Billion Sports Entertainment Powerhouse Merging WWE and UFC
WWE and Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, have officially merged to form TKO, a sports entertainment juggernaut valued at $21.4 billion. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 12, 2023 01:44PM
