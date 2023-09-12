Mandy Rose Hints at Possible Wrestling Comeback

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Mandy Rose, who was let go from WWE last December, has hinted at a potential return to the wrestling scene, mentioning the possibility of becoming a free agent in the near future.

Rose's departure from WWE came after the organization became aware of the explicit material featured on her personal website.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, when asked about her future in wrestling, Rose indicated that she might be hitting free agency soon.

Rose also revealed that she was not given any prior notice regarding the content on her website before her contract was terminated by WWE.

