Last-Minute Changes to Monday's WWE RAW Linked to Vince McMahon's Return

Vince McMahon, the Chairman of the Board at WWE, is back in action after a period of medical leave due to a significant spinal operation. TMZ was the first to break the news of McMahon's surgery, catching many within WWE off guard as they learned about it simultaneously with the public. Now, as WWE prepares for an impending acquisition by Endeavor, McMahon has resumed his professional responsibilities.

Last-minute alterations to Monday Night Raw have been observed, initially reported by Fightful Select. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided further insight, stating that not only was Paul Levesque making changes, but Vince McMahon was also actively involved.

“Vince McMahon is back. He made multiple changes to the show tonight. There were also multiple changes made by [Paul] Levesque at the last minute. So if the show was – a lot of stuff wasn’t advertised on the show, most of it, and the reason is they were changing all day long.

“But Vince is back, Vince made significant changes to the show and I don’t know what the changes were, all I heard was they were probably changes for the better but there were many of them. But Vince is back from his surgery leave, he was not in the chair, he was not [at the show], but he was involved in the production of the show.”

Meltzer subsequently discussed what lies ahead for Vince McMahon in WWE after the completion of the Endeavor acquisition. He opined that McMahon's influence within the company is poised for significant reinforcement:

“Going forward, he’s the guy, he’s the Chairman, and he’s running the wrestling company. I know there’s the whole thing of he’s second in command to Ari Emanuel but when it comes to wrestling Ari Emanuel is very willing to say ‘I don’t know wrestling, he knows wrestling.’ So it’s Vince’s baby when it comes to the creative end, it’s Vince’s baby when it comes to decision-making on the company and all that.

“Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Mark Shapiro are the guys that are gonna be handling the TV negotiations, that they will do and even then Vince will have power to a degree over that but that will be – it’s a pretty heavy crew of people when you’ve got Ari and Nick Khan on this next round of negotiations.”