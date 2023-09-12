WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nia Jax Makes Unanticipated Return During WWE RAW Women’s World Championship Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2023

Last night's episode of WWE RAW came to a stunning close when Nia Jax, absent from the WWE since January of this year, reappeared to shake up the Women’s World Championship match. The main event featured a tightly contested battle between reigning champion Rhea Ripley and challenger Raquel Rodriguez.

The match, spread over several segments, was one of the most hotly contested bouts in Ripley's championship tenure. Rodriguez came tantalizingly close to victory before she found herself on the receiving end of a Samoan Drop from Jax, who appeared as if from thin air and unleashed her move on the ringside mats.

Jax then hurled Rodriguez back into the ring, setting her up for Ripley’s finishing Riptide Pumphandle powerbomb. Ripley capitalized on the chaos, pinning Rodriguez to retain her title.

While Jax's actions may have helped Ripley in the short term, it became evident that she was no ally. Ripley barely had time to relish her title defense when Jax unleashed a guillotine leg drop followed by a Yokozuna-style diving sitting splash, leaving both the audience and the women in the ring stunned as the show ended.

Jax's return marks her first WWE appearance since the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, where she was the 30th entrant but was eliminated after just two minutes. Her previous WWE stint lasted from 2014 to 2021, during which she clinched the RAW Women’s Championship once and the Women’s Tag Team Championship twice, partnering with Shayna Baszler. After her hiatus, Jax broke her silence last month, revealing that she was training for a return but leaving the destination unspecified until last night's stunning reveal.

Tags: #wwe #raw #nia jax

