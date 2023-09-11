WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Hints at WWE Return After Frustrating Loss at GCW Crushed Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

Matt Cardona expressed his dissatisfaction after losing at GCW Crushed Up last night, signaling a potential exit from his role as the "Deathmatch King." Taking to Twitter, Cardona aired his frustrations about his current position in the wrestling world and hinted at a desire to return to WWE.

He said: “People want to know what it’s like to be the ‘The Deathmatch King,’ ‘The Indy God’ I don’t know if you can tell it’s fucking raining. Just finished the show, GCW in Brooklyn. I’m walking to my car, that I’m hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It’s raining. It’s raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me, pal!”

