Matt Cardona Hints at WWE Return After Frustrating Loss at GCW Crushed Up

Matt Cardona expressed his dissatisfaction after losing at GCW Crushed Up last night, signaling a potential exit from his role as the "Deathmatch King." Taking to Twitter, Cardona aired his frustrations about his current position in the wrestling world and hinted at a desire to return to WWE.

He said: “People want to know what it’s like to be the ‘The Deathmatch King,’ ‘The Indy God’ I don’t know if you can tell it’s fucking raining. Just finished the show, GCW in Brooklyn. I’m walking to my car, that I’m hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It’s raining. It’s raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me, pal!”