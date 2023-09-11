Matt Cardona Hints at WWE Return After Frustrating Loss at GCW Crushed Up

Matt Cardona expressed his dissatisfaction after losing at GCW Crushed Up last night, signaling a potential exit from his role as the "Deathmatch King." Taking to Twitter, Cardona aired his frustrations about his current position in the wrestling world and hinted at a desire to return to WWE.
He said: “People want to know what it’s like to be the ‘The Deathmatch King,’ ‘The Indy God’ I don’t know if you can tell it’s fucking raining. Just finished the show, GCW in Brooklyn. I’m walking to my car, that I’m hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It’s raining. It’s raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me, pal!”
Enough of this Indy BS. I need to go back to New York… pic.twitter.com/0lKFWrvWwd— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 11, 2023
⚡ Trish Stratus Declares Lisa Marie Varon a Legend Worthy of Her Accolades
Trish Stratus executed the Widow’s Peak during WWE Payback, a signature move originally associated with Victoria, also known as Lisa M [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 11, 2023 02:08PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com