Trish Stratus Declares Lisa Marie Varon a Legend Worthy of Her Accolades

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

Trish Stratus executed the Widow’s Peak during WWE Payback, a signature move originally associated with Victoria, also known as Lisa Marie Varon. Varon subsequently took to social media to extend her gratitude and commend Stratus. Responding to the gesture on Twitter, Stratus also lauded Varon, dubbing her a "legend" who has earned her accolades.

Stratus tweeted: “I love you sis. If there’s anyone who deserves her flowers it’s you. You are a legend… you are one of the very best in the business. I will be forever proud of the foundation work we did ♥️ You broke barriers with both #Victoria and #Tara. You crazy #WidowsPeakFreak!!!!”

Triple H Seen With Jeff Bezos and Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week

Viewers have noticed Triple H spending time with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, this past Sunday. [...]

