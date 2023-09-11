Triple H Seen With Jeff Bezos and Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Viewers have noticed Triple H spending time with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, this past Sunday.

The trio was spotted at New York Fashion Week, where Triple H was present to see Maxxine Dupri make her debut walk.

There are speculations that Amazon is considering making an offer for WWE's media rights once their current contracts with NBCU and FOX conclude next year. Meanwhile, Endeavor is set to finalize its acquisition of WWE on Tuesday, with WWE and UFC merging to create TKO Holdings.