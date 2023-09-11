WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Triple H Seen With Jeff Bezos and Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

Triple H Seen With Jeff Bezos and Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week

Viewers have noticed Triple H spending time with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, this past Sunday.

The trio was spotted at New York Fashion Week, where Triple H was present to see Maxxine Dupri make her debut walk.

There are speculations that Amazon is considering making an offer for WWE's media rights once their current contracts with NBCU and FOX conclude next year. Meanwhile, Endeavor is set to finalize its acquisition of WWE on Tuesday, with WWE and UFC merging to create TKO Holdings.

Drew McIntyre Considers Forming His Own WWE Faction

Many of WWE's top performers have historically led their own groups during their wrestling tenures. Given the current prevalence of faction [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 11, 2023 01:58PM


Tags: #wwe #endeavor #ari emanuel #amazon #jeff bezos #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83891/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer