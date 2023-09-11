Drew McIntyre Considers Forming His Own WWE Faction

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Many of WWE's top performers have historically led their own groups during their wrestling tenures.

Given the current prevalence of factions like the Bloodline, Judgment Day, and Imperium, now could be an opportune moment to create a new alliance for extra support in WWE.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Drew McIntyre opened up about the possibility of establishing his own group within WWE.

He stated:

“The right people, the right time, the right place, the right cause, and became apparent that I really really needed to form a supergroup for the greater good, then I would. But right now, I can’t imagine.

“I do have Riddle nipping in my heels to be in a tag team every week. He’s an annoying dork, but I do like him,”