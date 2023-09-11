WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest Update On Matt Riddle's Sexual Assault Claim

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

The situation at JFK airport wit Matt Riddle is more complex than initially reported.

Previously, Riddle alleged that he was subjected to sexual assault by an NYC airport police officer. Although he didn't go into specifics, Riddle uploaded a photo of the officer in question to his Instagram account. The post was later removed, and he commented, "Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again."

According to TMZ, their sources within law enforcement indicate that the Port Authority Police received a call concerning a disruptive individual who was disembarking from a flight; that individual was identified as Matt Riddle. Eyewitness accounts suggest that Riddle appeared remorseful while interacting with the police, and no formal police report was generated.

The Port Authority responded by stating they were surprised by Riddle's social media allegation. While they believe their actions did not justify Riddle's claims, they are treating the allegation with seriousness and have initiated an internal investigation.

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #matt riddle #jfk

