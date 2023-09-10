WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Matt Riddle Alleges Sexual Assault by JFK Airport Police Officer, Investigation Underway

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2023

Matt Riddle has stated that he was sexually harassed by an airport police officer at JFK Airport, a claim that is currently under investigation.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, Matt Riddle alleged that he experienced sexual assault by a law enforcement official at JFK Airport in New York City. Riddle's original post read:

"Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A*shole!!! Don’t know they’re Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

Alongside his statement, Riddle also shared a photograph of the officer he claims was responsible for the assault.

WNS wishes Matt Riddle all the help and support following the despicable incident. 


