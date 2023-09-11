WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley Discusses His Ring Comeback After Seven-Year Hiatus

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

D-Von Dudley recently made his in-ring return after a seven-year absence, reuniting with Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley) for a special match at IMPACT 1000. The event was taped on Saturday, September 9, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

The tag-team legends, known as Team 3D or the Dudley Boyz, squared off against Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju, members of the Desi Hit Squad, in their comeback match.

This occasion marks D-Von's first competitive match since he last wrestled in December 2016.

Subsequent to the event, D-Von shared snippets from his comeback match on Instagram, along with some introspective commentary. He wrote:

“Being back in the ring again after 7 years for the 1000 episode of TNA was truly amazing. I would to thank Bubba, Tommy Dreamer, Scott F. D’Amore and the whole impact locker, for welcome me back with open arms.

“Everybody in the locker room was truly respectful very genuine for my come back. I’ve said it before that this would be it, but you never know lol. Here is some video of what transpired last night .

“I’m a little sore, but to be expected training and off thank you fans to my family and all my friends support over the 32 year career. ……OH MY BROTHER TESTIFY!!!

Prior to his ring return, D-Von had been employed as a WWE producer until he parted ways with the company in January 2023.