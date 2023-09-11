WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE RAW Marks the Final Chapter in Vince McMahon's Ownership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

Tonight's WWE RAW Marks the Final Chapter in Vince McMahon's Ownership

This evening's WWE RAW marks the finale of the Vince McMahon era, as the company is slated for acquisition by Endeavor.

For over four decades, Vince McMahon has been at the helm of WWE, the leading name in professional wrestling, and remains its executive chairman.

Initiated in January of 1993, Monday Night RAW has been WWE's cornerstone show, consistently impacting both television and the wrestling industry.

This week, a monumental change is on the horizon: WWE will merge with UFC, as part of its sale to UFC's parent company Endeavor, resulting in the formation of a $21 billion brand called TKO.

In a recent press statement, Endeavor and WWE revealed they 'expect to close the previously announced transaction to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) on September 12, 2023'.

As the deal is expected to close tomorrow, tonight's WWE RAW will be a watershed moment—it's the last episode to air under McMahon's ownership.

#wwe #raw #vince mcmahon

