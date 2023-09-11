Tonight's WWE RAW Marks the Final Chapter in Vince McMahon's Ownership

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

This evening's WWE RAW marks the finale of the Vince McMahon era, as the company is slated for acquisition by Endeavor.

For over four decades, Vince McMahon has been at the helm of WWE, the leading name in professional wrestling, and remains its executive chairman.

Initiated in January of 1993, Monday Night RAW has been WWE's cornerstone show, consistently impacting both television and the wrestling industry.

This week, a monumental change is on the horizon: WWE will merge with UFC, as part of its sale to UFC's parent company Endeavor, resulting in the formation of a $21 billion brand called TKO.

In a recent press statement, Endeavor and WWE revealed they 'expect to close the previously announced transaction to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) on September 12, 2023'.

As the deal is expected to close tomorrow, tonight's WWE RAW will be a watershed moment—it's the last episode to air under McMahon's ownership.