Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW: Imperium Host GUNTHER Ceremony, Cody Rhodes Returns, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW, broadcasting live from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, continues the journey towards Fastlane.

The main event features WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley taking on challenger Raquel Rodriguez, with the added stipulation that WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will not be allowed at ringside to ensure a fair match.

Besides the stars already confirmed for tonight's RAW, the lineup includes: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and The New Day.

The announced card for this evening's RAW is as follows:

- Cody Rhodes makes his first appearance since Payback

- Imperium hosts a ceremony to honor GUNTHER's remarkable WWE Intercontinental Title run

- WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley squares off against Raquel Rodriguez, with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio prohibited from ringside

