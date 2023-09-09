Ken Anderson Sets the Record Straight on His 2009 WWE Release

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson recently shed new light on his 2009 departure from the company. Initially slated for a significant push—including a Money In The Bank win—Anderson was let go by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. For years, speculation attributed his firing to issues with fellow wrestlers John Cena and Randy Orton. However, Anderson has clarified the situation in a recent interview with A2theK Wrestling Show.

Anderson stated, "I did talk to him, but let me say this. Nobody got me fired. I got me fired. You know, like, as the years wore on, right? Because I was very bitter and very upset for a few years and that resentment was directed at the wrong place and it should have been directed back at me because had I been doing all the right things, I would have never been in a position where one person’s word could have any effect on my career."

He went on to acknowledge that his own conduct at the time warranted his termination. "So, the fact was that I was in a position at that time where I had done enough things and Vince had heard my name in a negative light enough that he just finally said, like, ‘I’m tired of hearing about it. We’re just gonna cut our losses.’ So, I would’ve fired me."

Anderson also revealed that he has since reconciled with Randy Orton, having run into him backstage at a Monday Night RAW event in Minneapolis a few years ago. He said both are now in "very different places in our lives right now."